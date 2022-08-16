Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh

In a Harper’s Bazaar cover story published on August 16, Pugh confirmed that she and the Scrubs alum recently split after three years of dating. “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” the Little Women actress told the magazine. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”