Celebrity Weddings of 2018

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

The longtime couple, who met as children and began dating in 2015, sparked secret wedding rumors in August 2018 when the singer pointed to a silver band on his left ring finger during an interview. They reportedly had a small wedding ceremony in the U.K. that December, although Sheeran did not officially confirm the news of their nuptials until July 2019. After calling Seaborn his “wife” in his song “Remember the Name,” the Grammy winner said, “[I actually wrote the track] before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out.”