Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer stars tied the knot in Miami on December 28. The couple confirmed the news via Instagram, as Krieger posted a sneak peek at the pair’s wedding video and wrote that this was “THE BEST DAY OF MUH LIFE.” Harris, meanwhile, shared a shot of the newlyweds kissing, writing: “This was the most magical day of my life surrounded by the most incredible people.”