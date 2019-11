Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star tied the knot at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on November 20. Her MTV costars Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were all on hand to celebrate the nuptials. Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi served as bridesmaids.