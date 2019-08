Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

The Bachelor in Paradise alums tied the knot in Rhode Island on August 11 at a ceremony attended by several of their Bachelor Nation pals including Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, Dean Unglert, Amanda Stanton, Becca Tilley, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. The couple, who met on the set of the Bachelor spinoff in 2015, announced their engagement in June 2018.