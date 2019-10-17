Celebrity Weddings of 2019

Bridgit Mendler and Griffin Cleverly

The Disney Channel alum wed her longtime love in a romantic ceremony on Saturday, October 12. She confirmed the news on Instagram on Thursday, October 17, sharing a pic of the newlyweds on their special day. “Still riding the high of the weekend :tada:,” the actress wrote. “Thank you to everyone for the abundance of love that you showered on Griff and I. We are so excited for this new chapter.” The couple announced their engagement in April of this year, showing off her sparkling ring in a cute social post.