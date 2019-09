DJ Tiesto and Annika Backes

The DJ and music producer, whose real name is Tijs Michiel Verwest, married the model in a romantic desert ceremony at the Armangiri Resort in Canyon Point, Utah, on September 21. The couple, who met in NYC in February 2015, got engaged over Thanksgiving 2017 while on vacation in the Maldives. Vogue reported that Tiesto surprised his bride at the reception with an original song, titled “A Million Years,” that he wrote and produced for her.