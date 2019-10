Flea and Melody Ehsani

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist married the fashion designer in mid-October. “My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful. The person who sees all of me and knows who I am. My wife @melodyehsani,” Flea (real name Michael Balzary) wrote on Instagram. On her page, Ehsani wrote, “This weekend I got to marry my best friend. Surely, my best collaboration to date. you’re my whole heart @flea333.”