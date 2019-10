Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

The Hunger Games alum married her fiancé at Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island on October 19. Celebrity guests included Kris Jenner, Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen and Sienna Miller. The pair began dating in the spring of 2018 and the Vermont native proposed to the Oscar winner in February 2019.