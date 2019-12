Julia Garner and Mark Foster

The Ozark actress and lead singer of Foster the People tied the knot on December 28, with designer Zac Posen sharing photos of the couple slow dancing and kissing at their wedding reception. The Dirty John actress called Foster the “love of my life” in September during her acceptance speech at the Emmys, where she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her work in Ozark. The couple got engaged in May on a trip to Yellowstone National Park.