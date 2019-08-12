Celebrity Weddings of 2019

Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans

The Muse frontman married the model in a beautiful outdoor ceremony by the sea on August 10. Evans, best known for appearing in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video, announced their engagement in December 2018. “Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him!” she captioned a series of photos of the couple, who began dating in 2015. “After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course- I said YES! I can’t imagine our lives apart. What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss.”