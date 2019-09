Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova

The 90 Day Fiancé stars tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony on August 30 after more than two years together. The couple, who starred on season 6 of the TLC series, welcomed a son, Alex, in April 2018. “30.08.2019 we are officially husband and wife,” Koshimbetova captioned a selfie with Frend and Alex.