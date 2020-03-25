Celebrity Weddings of 2020

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

The conservationist married her fiancé at Australia Zoo on March 25, hours before the Australian government enforced a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. “There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” she wrote via Instagram. “We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe.”