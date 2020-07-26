CeCe Gutierrez and Byron Scott

The Basketball Wives star and the former NBA player tied the knot on July 12. “Today I married the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate …” she captioned a series of photos on Instagram that showed her wearing a strapless gown with a fishtail hem as she walked down a rose petal-covered aisle to her groom. In one photo, the pair wore face masks that matched their wedding outfits. The former Los Angeles Lakers coach also shared pics from the wedding, which appeared to be without guests, writing, “Today was a good day…” In June, Scott posted about having to change their wedding plans due to coronavirus. “God had other plans for our big day and unfortunately we aren’t able to celebrate the wedding of your dreams with our family and friends in the big way that we had planned. You have been so strong, positive, and happy regardless…and that’s why I love you so much. I can’t wait to make you my wife in our own private way on July 11, 2020,” he wrote. “Thank you to all our loved ones who were suppose to be a part of our special day. You still and always will be a special part of our lives.”