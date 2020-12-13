Erica Lugo and Danny McGeady

The Biggest Loser trainer tied the knot with her fiancé on December 12 in an intimate ceremony, Us Weekly exclusively revealed. The pair, who got engaged in December 2019, originally planned to wed in April but their plans were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they had a Zoom wedding sans guests in the backyard of their Ohio home on April 4 but delayed the larger ceremony till the end of the year. “I’m blessed and thankful I could at least have our parents and siblings there,” Lugo told Us. “That’s all I want and need. I couldn’t wait to walk down the aisle to Danny and see that sexy smile I fell in love with.”