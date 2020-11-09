Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith

The Mindy Project alum announced on October 25 that she and her partner had tied the knot. “We got married!” she wrote on Instagram. “Jax and I decided to forgo the big wedding we planned to have due to the pandemic and decided fairly last minute to do a tiny ceremony on the beach. We’ll celebrate with friends and family in a year when it’s safer to do so.”

Back in June the Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty star and Smith celebrated their five-year anniversary, with the comedian revealing in an Instagram post that the coronavirus pandemic ruined their wedding plans. “I was waiting til today to say I never thought I’d A) find someone that I wanted to marry and B) legally be allowed to,” she captioned two photos. “But five years ago today, the day after marriage equality passed, I went to pride in Chicago and immediately met Jax. She appeared out of nowhere and it felt like I’d known her forever. She’s so awesome and such a rock. Even in a freakin pandemic she’s the best partner I could ever hope for. I love her so much and I’m grateful our relationship continues to grow.”