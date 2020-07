Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The British royal and the property tycoon held a private wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England, on July 17. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew were among the 20 people in attendance. The couple were originally set to tie the knot on May 29 but postponed their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.