Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the former Disney Channel star announced via Instagram on June 18. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!!” The duo tied the knot in a small, surprise ceremony surrounded by loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.