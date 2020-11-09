Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

On October 29, the Meals on Wheels Instagram account announced that the Black Widow actress and the Saturday Night Live star had tied the knot. “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the statement read. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple.”