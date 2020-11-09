Tori Hall and Dusty Gwinn

The Challenge alum wed married lawyer Dusty Gwinn on October 23, one month after the pair got engaged. Hall announced their engagement on September 27, showing off her engagement ring and writing on Instagram, “The pictures are blurry, the memories are not…. sweet friends…wait for this. This man and his heart for Jesus, me, and the boys are more than I could have ever dreamed up. He shows up, always, no questions asked(multiple states away)…he answered every question(thanks @kendalsheppard for shaking him down early), he erased any doubt, and loves us so well. … Wait for the conscious choice, and not the safe settle. @dustygwinn you are my favorite human and I can’t believe I get to do life with you. #iloveyouthemost #myperson #luckiestgirl”

Hall was previously married to Brad Fiorenza, who she met on MTV’s The Gauntlet II in 2008. They finalized their divorce in 2016 after six years of marriage. The exes share two sons, Brady and Chase.