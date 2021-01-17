Alexander Ludwig and Lauren Dear

The Vikings star announced on Instagram on January 4 that he and his fiancée of one month had eloped and married at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Wanship, Utah. “My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything. @laurendear,” Ludwig captioned a photo of the couple standing on a wooden deck with the snow-dusted countryside behind them. “Thank you @blueskyutah #reverandcraiggordon @gabriellasantosphotography and of course #yam for being our witness. We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And I didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife. Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning.”