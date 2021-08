Amy Roloff and Chris Marek

The Little People, Big World alum wed her longtime beau at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, on August 28.

“I can’t believe we’re just a few short hours till Chris and I are married. 💍,” she wrote one day earlier via Instagram. “The rehearsal is done (complete with bridal shower ribbons bouquet! 🎀💝), and now all that’s left is to meet Chris at the altar tomorrow! I’m so thrilled and excited to be his wife.”