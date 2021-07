Anna Faris and Michael Barrett

The Mom alum spilled the beans about her secret elopement on a July 2021 episode of her “Unqualified” podcast, revealing she and Barrett exchanged vows at a courthouse in San Juan Island in Washington state. “We eloped … I’m sorry. I didn’t know … I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can’t say fiancé anymore,” she said, adding that “everything about it just felt right.”