Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton

The Kitchen’s Alex Guarnaschelli shared photos from the wedding ceremony on Saturday, October 16, more than a year after the the Worst Cooks in America host and ad sales manager got engaged in April 2020.

“The bride and groom @chefanneburrell and @stuartclaxton LETS HEAR IT FOR ANNE!!!! Congrats GIRL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she captioned a photo via Instagram of the Food Network star dancing with her new husband.