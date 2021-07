Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter

During a June appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, guest host Wanda Sykes confirmed that Cheadle told her he and his longtime partner tied the knot during the coronavirus pandemic. After the comedian joked she didn’t know they weren’t already married, the Oscar nominee replied, “Yeah, I mean, that’s understandable, given that we’ve been together 28 years before we got married.”