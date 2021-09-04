Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson

The actress, who is Meryl Streep’s daughter, married the Oscar-winning music producer sometime in 2021. After months of rumors about an engagement and secret wedding, Ronson finally confirmed the news on his 46th birthday by sharing a snap from their ceremony.

“To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life,” he captioned the photo via Instagram. “And i’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married).”