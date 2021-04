Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu

The Counting On star married Nakatsu on April 4, he announced via Instagram. “For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey,” he captioned their wedding photo. “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!”