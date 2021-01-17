Jennifer Wayne and Austin Moody

The Runaway June singer wed fellow crooner Austin Moody on January 9. “I got to marry my favorite person in the world last night,” Wayne announced via Instagram on January 10. “I’m still in complete shock but I’m humbled and honored to introduce you to Mrs. Moody,” the bluegrass musician wrote on his own Instagram post. “Now more than ever, I am able to truly admire and appreciate everything she is. I’ve never met anyone so kind and generous to people she knows as well as complete strangers. Without even knowing it, she teaches me how to be a better person every day that I am with her. I can’t believe I got to marry my best friend.. Jennifer, now I stand before the world a brand new man because of the love you’ve shown me. From this moment on you will never walk alone.” The pair wed less than two weeks after their engagement.