Jillian Rose Reed and Marty Shannon

The Awkward alum married her longtime beau in a private ceremony in October 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, but she was able to have the wedding of her dreams one year later. Reed revealed in an October 3 Instagram post that she and Shannon got hitched again — this time with friends and family surrounding them.

"Happy national boyfriend day to my husband who's also my fiancé who also takes me on dates like my boyfriend. Let's get married… again… shall we?" Rose captioned a photo of her and Shannon kissing just ahead of their big day.