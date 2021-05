Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas

Just one day after the Young & the Restless alums walked the red carpet together at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May 2021 while wearing matching rings, E! News reported that the couple tied the knot in secret after one year of dating. The pair first sparked marriage rumors earlier in the month when they were spotted wearing the aforementioned bands on their left hands for the first time while hanging out in Malibu.