Kat Luna and Alex Garrido

The American Idol alums, who auditioned as a duo on season 18 in 2020, wed on January 15 at Cactus Creek Barn in Dickson, Tennessee. “OFFICIALLY MR & MRS GEORGIA,” Luna captioned a photo on Instagram on January 16, referring to her husband by his stage name, Alex Georgia. “I cannot believe that I can finally say I married my best friend! Since the first day I met you I knew you were the one. You are my protector, my superhero, my husband, and most importantly the one I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with! I love you baby let’s do this!♥️ #married #husbandandwife #forever #wedding.”