Katie Bates and Travis Clark

The coupled tied the knot in a romantic wedding on December 3 at a Tennessee ceremony with 400 guests, the couple exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly.

“We know we owe a huge debt of gratitude to those that worked long hours behind the scenes and to those who traveled to attend and to those who prayed for us on this day,” the newlyweds said in a statement to Us. “We feel especially blessed and loved. We also feel a little bit overjoyed with excitement about our future together as Mr. and Mrs. Clark!”