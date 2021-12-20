Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello

The Band Perry singer revealed in December that she tied the knot with Costello in June. “Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas,” Perry shared via Instagram. “Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since ‘I do!’. On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight. It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! I love you Johnny and can’t wait for forever.”