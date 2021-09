Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula

The Summer House stars tied the knot on September 25 in Batula’s parents’ backyard in Hillsborough, New Jersey.

Several of the couple’s Summer House costars attended the celebrations, including Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Luke Gulbranson, Danielle Olivera and Ciara Miller. Winter House personalities Austen Kroll, Craig Conover and Andrea Denver were there as well.