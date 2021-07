Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis

The niece of Princess Diana married her partner of two years in a lavish Italian ceremony in July 2021. The nuptials were held at Villa Aldobrandini outside of Rome. Lady Kitty donned at least four custom Dolce & Gabbana gowns throughout the evening, each designed to “celebrate the beauty of the bride, the passion for #AltaModa and the absolute joy of the occasion,” the fashion house shared via Instagram at the time.