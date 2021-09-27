Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs

The Hacks co-creators made their newlywed status official during the 2021 Emmys. While accepting the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series on September 19, Aniello said, “To Paul, I’m in love with you, which is why I married you last weekend.”

After the couple won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Downs joked backstage that the wedding “wasn’t as good as this,” referring to their big Emmy night. “This is really very wild and very special,” he said, according to E! News. “The wedding was beautiful, it was great.”