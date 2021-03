Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Cage and Shibata secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in February. The following month, the National Treasure star told Us on March 6, “It’s true, and we are very happy.”

According to a rep for the couple, they exchanged vows in a “small and intimate wedding” after about one year of dating. Cage’s ex-wife Alice Kim was in attendance along with their son, Kal-El.