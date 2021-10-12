Peyton Meyer and Taela

The Girl Meets World alum announced on October 11 that he quietly married singer Taela — while also revealing that they’re expecting their first child. Both shared a carousel of photos via Instagram, including three wedding photos and a sonogram.

“Alright I have to get sappy with you for a minute,” Meyer captioned the snaps. “I had 100 million reasons to never get married. I always hated the concept of marriage. But all I needed was one reason to conquer all those reasons… And that one was you. I’m so grateful for our little family, it has changed my life forever. You changed me forever. I love you. (To all the dads out there please send ya boy some tips 😂).”