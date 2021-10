Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge

The Schitt’s Creek alum and the producer got married in October 2021 — but it was her brother, Dan Levy, who broke the news of the nuptials on Instagram with a photo of him dancing with the bride.

“My sister got married this weekend,” he captioned the black and white shot on October 18. “This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to ‘S Club Party’ on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy.”