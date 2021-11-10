Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster

The For All Mankind actress and the Motherland: Fort Salem star tied the knot three times in 2021. The couple shared their story with Brides on November 9, revealing their first wedding was at Pasadena City Hall in California on August 9, which is VanSanten’s grandparent’s wedding anniversary.

After the passing of her grandfather, who was set to walk her down the aisle, the former One Tree Hill actress chose to tie the knot in their honor. The pair’s second ceremony took place in Napa, California, two months later.

The final nuptials were held in VanSanten’s home state of Minnesota in October. “Through all of this, the biggest lesson Victor and I have learned is the resiliency of the human spirit and our hearts,” the Shooter alum told Brides. “As I looked at my side, when the world felt like it was falling apart, there stood my rock, my home, my husband.”