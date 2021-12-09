Will Forte and Olivia Modling

Months after secretly tying the knot in New Mexico, the comedian revealed on December 8 that he and Modling quietly exchanged vows on July 31.

“Because a lot of my closest friends work on MacGruber with me. They were already in Albuquerque, so we just decided very last minute, ‘Let’s just have this wedding, surprise my parents.’ They didn’t even know until they pulled into the parking lot. And we just had this really fun, delightful wedding, pretty small, in the back of Jorma Taccone’s house,” Forte told People. “It was just a delightful day. My parents were totally surprised. It was so stressful, the two weeks where we were planning. I can’t imagine having a year or more to stew over wedding plans. … It’s fun to say, ‘Wife.’ I’ve never worn any jewelry in my life and it’s fun to wear a wedding ring. It already felt like we were married before. It doesn’t feel a lot different, but it’s still fun and exciting to say, ‘Wife.’”

The couple also became parents in 2021, welcoming daughter Zoe in February.