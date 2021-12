Will Jardell and James Wallington

The Amazing Race season 32 winners married on December 3 in New Orleans, Us Weekly confirmed.

“This moment has been a long time coming and it’s such a relief to FINALLY be married and call ourselves husbands,” the couple told Us. “The best part is having everyone we love in the same space to be a part of this special moment. It’s going to take some getting used to saying ‘my husband’!”