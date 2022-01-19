Adam Rippon and Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

The Olympian’s rep confirmed to Us on January 19 that Rippon and Kajaala secretly tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2021. “We were always planning on doing something private and just the two of us,” the athlete exclusively told Us. “When we started to look around for a good place and time to get married, there was an availability the next day, and we thought, ‘Why not?’ We were ready to be married!” The couple began dating in 2018 after meeting on Tinder.