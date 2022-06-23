Adrian Grenier and Jorden Roemmele

Grenier tied the knot with longtime love Jordan Roemmele in a romantic, unplanned desert wedding while vacationing with friends in Morocco. “We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot — literally, we didn’t have rings so used string for rings,” the Entourage actor told People on June 23.

The couple eloped in more laid-back, yet beautiful, all-white wedding attire against the Atlas mountain region. The area was adorned with sparkling string lights as their friends and family tossed red and pink flower petals into the air. “We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment,” the Devil Wears Prada actor shared. “They put in so much love and effort to create a wedding from thin a