Amy Schneider and Genevieve Davis

“Genevieve and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder,” the Jeopardy! champion wrote via Instagram on September 27. “We will still be having a traditional wedding & reception next summer, but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn’t wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other.”