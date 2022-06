Bill Nye and Liza Mundy

The Bill Nye the Science Guy alum wed the former Washington Post reporter in May at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., according to People.

After Mundy wrote about Nye’s mother, Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye, in her Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II book, which was published in October 2017, the scientist reached out via email and they started dating.