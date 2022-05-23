Carly Lawrence and Bennett Sipes

The Too Hot to Handle alum and former Love Island personality exchanged vows on May 20.

“The wedding was beautiful and really intimate. We didn’t announce before we did it because we wanted it to be kept secret Just for our family and friends,” the couple told Us, noting that they plan to do a “larger ceremony in the next couple of years” on the East Coast. “At first we wanted to elope and do it by ourselves but we decided to invite the people who know our relationship and who have watched us grow. We appreciate all the love and support and are really excited for our life together.”