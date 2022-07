Derrick Kosinski and Nicole Gruman

The Challenge: All Stars alum and Gruman wed on July 22 in Long Island, New York, surrounded by their loved ones and his fellow MTV vets. Kosinski gushed to E! News: “Aside from continuing to build our home together, the thought of extending our family tree, traveling to the next new adventure—whether it’s on the next Target run or our honeymoon to St. Lucia—I’m excited to do all the laughing along the way!”