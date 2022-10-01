Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland

“After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland,” the Guardians of the Galaxy director captioned a September 30 Instagram post, sharing snaps from their Aspen, Colorado, nuptials. “What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world.”

Gunn, who proposed to the Peacemaker actress in February, invited several of his movies’ casts to the big day, including the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.