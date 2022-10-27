Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced on October 27 that they had an intimate wedding ceremony earlier that day at the courthouse in New York City.

“We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected,” the pair told Us in a statement. “We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate.”